Today's Wordle hint and answer on Sunday 7th April for 1023

Sunday has arrived, so let's unwind after a long week and try to figure out the Wordle answer for today, 7th April.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There are three different vowels in today's word.

This word has no repeating letters.

The word starts with 'V'.

Today's word can mean 'There you are!'

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1023 on 7th April 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is VOILA.

Now, I could blame today on having a very tired Sunday after being out last night - but the truth is, today's word 'VOILA' utterly baffled me. Perhaps, if I'd guessed the existence of the letter 'V' I might have come close, but alas, I had to say farewell to my chance at starting a new Wordle streak today.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

It's said that the earliest recorded use of today's word 'VOILA' was in the late 1700's where it could mean there it is or there you are in a complimentary manner.

Fun fact here, or just a fact, really an anecdote - I tend to say 'VOILA' to myself when writing guides or trying to get guide content from particularly hard parts of games. I think I overused this word when playing Tears of the Kingdom last year and figuring out the Shrine puzzles.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far: