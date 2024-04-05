Today's Wordle hint and answer on Saturday 6th April for 1022

It's Saturday, so whether you're communting, heading out for the day or spending it indoors cuddled up with your favourite pyjamas, let's sit together and work out the Wordle answer for today, 6th April.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There is one vowel in this word.

The word starts with 'F'.

This word has no repeating letters.

This word can be the name of a variet of small bird, a Gold(WORDLE).

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1022 on 6th April 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is FINCH.

Let's skip over the fact I completely convinced myself this word was something else until my final attempt and say I got it right, ok? We'll leave it there - no need to detail the almost failure of today, we just won't talk about it.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

I suspect that most of us will go straight to the word 'FINCH' meaning a variety of small bird that has a beautiful song whenever it decides to belt one out, yet there's more than one meaning for this word. Apparently, around the 1300's, the word 'FINCH' could also mean to bring the end of something or to come to the end of something.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far: