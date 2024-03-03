Today's Wordle hint and answer on Sunday 3rd March for 988

Whether you're just waking up or winding down at the end of the day, let's solve the Wordle answer for today, 3rd March.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There are two different vowels in today's word, they do not repeat.

This word has two other repeating letters, they are the second and fourth letter.

Today's word begins with 'S'.

The USA has 50 of this word.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 988 on 3rd March 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is STATE.

I may have been too comfortable when trying to guess today's word 'STATE' because unfortunatly I... got it on the first try! (Did I fool you?) To be honest I have no idea exactly what aligned for me to guess 'STATE' right away, but a win is a win.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

Roughly around 1225, the word 'STATE' would be used to refer to a 'Particular way of existing' which does sound familiar. It's quite commeon to use the word 'STATE' now to describe the way something is or was, for example the 'STATE' of my room right now is that it needs more Mandalorian things.

Also, 'STATES' are often used in games when a character is afflicted by something such as magic or when they go into a specific mode to use an ability or power that's out of the ordinary.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

Saturday 2nd March (987) - URBAN

- URBAN Friday 1st March (986) - FORTY

- FORTY Thursday 29th February (985) - IMAGE

- IMAGE Wednesday 28th February (984) - DEVIL

- DEVIL Tuesday 27th February (983) - SENSE

- SENSE Monday 26th February (982) - OFTEN

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

What to play after Wordle

With your daily Wordle completed, the question is - what shall you play now?

You can, of course, try out the other word-based games offered by the New York Times, like Spelling Bee, the Mini Crossword and Letter Boxed. You can also take a crack at Connections, the daily Sudokus and Tiles - a rather additive motif matching game.

There’s also a range of games which have put a twist on the Wordle formula. Squaredle challenges you to find a series of words by connecting letters in a four by four grid. Meanwhile Dordle, Quorodly, Octordly and Sedecordle all keep to the standard Wordle, while increasing the number of words you have to find. The challenge comes in how your guesses count for all of the words, so you need to decide whether you’re going to focus on a specific word or try to solve multiple words at the same time. Thankfully, the number of guesses you’re given increases alongside the amount of words you’re expected to solve.

If you want a break from spelling though, try GeoGuessr. Here you’ll be given a picture of somewhere, anywhere, in the world and have to place a marker on where you think that location is. There’s even an Old School RuneScape version.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!