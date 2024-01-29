Today's Wordle hint and answer on Monday 29th January for 954

It's the start of a brand new week, and we're here to help you kick it off with the Wordle answer for today, 29th January.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

This word has a repeating letter in it, it's then third and fourth letter.

Today's word has one vowel in it, which is not the repeating letter.

This word begins with 'L'.

Today's word can be used to describe something that has a very long body part that ends with feet.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 954 on 29th January 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is LEGGY.

Guess who got today's word in the first attempt? It wasn't me but I'm sure someone somewhere has! Actually, I didn't get today's word 'LEGGY' in any of my guesses as I had convinced myself it was 'FOGGY'.

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

Today's word 'LEGGY', though often used in its slang form, can be used to describe a plant that has an extremely long stem which is a lot nicer than saying that I've got a few wiggly plants in the garden at the moment. They're not wiggly, they're 'LEGGY'.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Yesterday, we were treated to this delightful Wordle answer:

Sunday 18th January (953) - EMBER

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!