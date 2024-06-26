Today's Wordle hint and answer on Thursday 27th June for 1104

With a new day, comes a new puzzle so get your thinking cap on to solve the Wordle answer for today, 27th June 2024.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

This word has one repeating letter in it.

Today's word has two vowels.

The word starts with 'O'.

This word is the name of a special Brave ability in Trails of Cold Steel IV, a RPG made by Falcom.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1104 on 27th June 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is ORDER.

I went too hard trying to quickly find the answer for today's puzzle and ended up not solving it even after spending all my chances. I began playing with 'TRUST', which gave me one right letter. However, it took me three guesses - 'BREAD', 'ARISE, and 'CARES' - to find my second letter. With only two letters, finding the final answer showed a difficult mission.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

'ORDER' is an expression found in different contexts, which means that it originates from different sources depending on the meaning. The sense of 'ORDER' as a group that lives under a specific set of rules comes from the Latin word 'ORDINEM', which means rank. In English, around the 14th century, we find registers of the word 'ORDER' meaning a consistent disposition of parts.

On the other hand, the idea of 'ORDER' as a directive and command appeared in the 16th century, mostly likely from the military context.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segment! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Last week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

WEDNESDAY 26th June - KNEAD

- KNEAD TUESDAY 25th June - SAVOR

- SAVOR MONDAY 24th June - DOLLY

- DOLLY SUNDAY 23rd June - BUGLE

- BUGLE SATURDAY 22nd June - EDICT

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

What to play after Wordle

With your daily Wordle completed, the question is - what shall you play now?

You can, of course, try out the other word-based games offered by the New York Times, like Spelling Bee, the Mini Crossword and Letter Boxed. You can also take a crack at Connections, the daily Sudokus and Tiles - a rather additive motif matching game.

There’s also a range of games which have put a twist on the Wordle formula. Squaredle challenges you to find a series of words by connecting letters in a four by four grid. Meanwhile Dordle, Quorodly, Octordly and Sedecordle all keep to the standard Wordle, while increasing the number of words you have to find. The challenge comes in how your guesses count for all of the words, so you need to decide whether you’re going to focus on a specific word or try to solve multiple words at the same time. Thankfully, the number of guesses you’re given increases alongside the amount of words you’re expected to solve.

If you want a break from spelling though, try GeoGuessr. Here you’ll be given a picture of somewhere, anywhere, in the world and have to place a marker on where you think that location is. There’s even an Old School RuneScape version.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!