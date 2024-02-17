Today's Wordle hint and answer on Saturday 17th February for 973

Trying to wake your brain up this sleepy Saturday morning with a puzzle? Then we can help you with the Wordle answer for today, 17th February.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There are no repeating letters.

This word starts with 'P', but it is a silent letter.

There is only one vowel.

This word is most commonly known as one of the books of the Hebrew and Old Testament Bibles, but can also refer to just an ancient hymn or poem.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 973 on 17th February 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is PSALM.

Guesses 'STEAM' and 'CHARM' helped me get today's Wordle on my fourth attempt, but it's a toughie today, especially with that silent letter not helping matters. Hopefully the clues above helped you keep your own streak going too!

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

As you might have guessed, 'PSALM' is most commonly used when referring to a book in the Hebrew and Old Testament Bibles, and for the individual hymns that make up these books. However, 'PSALM' actually comes from the Latin and Greek words 'PSALMODIA' and 'PSALMODIA', which means "a singing to the harp". However, by the Byzantine Period, it lost all of its instrumental nuances.

Wordle past answers for this week

So far, these are the wordle answers for this week:

Sunday 11th February (967) - NEVER

- NEVER Monday 12th February (968) - PASTA

- PASTA Tuesday 13th February (969) - SCRAM

- SCRAM Wednesday 14th February (970) - TALON

- TALON Thursday 15th February (971) - ASCOT

- ASCOT Friday 16th February (972) - STASH

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!