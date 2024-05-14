Today's Wordle hint and answer on Wednesday 15th May for 1061

It's the middle of the working week and to give yourself a moment to wind down before facing the remaining days before the weekend, you should check the Wordle answer for today, 15th May 2024.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

Today's word has only one vowel in it.

There are no repeating letters.

The word starts with 'P'.

This word refers to the action of grabbing a small amount of a person’s skin and flesh to the point of causing pain.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1061 on 15th May 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is PINCH.

To find today's Wordle answer, I started with the word 'YOUTH', a good initial guess but that only gave me one correct letter. My next guess was 'LUNCH' from which I got my second letter. After a third try that totally missed the mark, I went with 'PUNCH' and I finally found the first letter. Once all these three letters have been found, 'PINCH' seemed like a solid choice.

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

As a verb, we can trace 'PINCH' back to the Old North French word 'PINCHIER', a term that appeared in the 14th century to indicate the action of compressing something between the finger and thumb. This French word may have originated from Vulgar Latin 'PUNCTIARE', although it's difficult to affirm.

Records from the 14th century indicate the correlation between 'PINCH' and the idea of causing pain, and torment.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Last week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

TUESDAY 14th May - AMASS

- AMASS MONDAY 13th May - CUMIN

- CUMIN SUNDAY 12th May - OUTER

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!