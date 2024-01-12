Today's Wordle hint and answer on Friday 12th January for 937

With the working week drawing to a close, how about starting the weekend by solving the Wordle answer for today, 12th January.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There are three vowels in this word.

There are no repeating letters in today's word.

The middle letter is 'U'.

Pokémon fans have travelled down areas named using this word many times.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 937 on 12th January 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is ROUTE.

I started my journey to today's Wordle answer quite well by getting two of the letters required from my starting word 'Arise' and then finding the 'O' thanks to 'Plore'. The fourth letter was then uncovered through the use of 'Throe', then, for some mad reason, 'Ruote' came to mind before 'Route' even though it was clearly the more obvious choice...

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

Route is primarily used to describe a certain path which can be taken when travelling, such as the name of a specific road or a list of stops you need to take. It can also be used figuratively when describing how a task can be complicated via different methods.

Looking back at the history of the word, we can see that Middle English - where it could be spelled 'rute' - actually borrowed it from Old French as it stems from 'rote', which could be used for path, road or way.

As I hinted at in the clue section, route is also a word Pokémon fans will know very well as many of the area in-between towns in the mainline series are titled using this word - like the famous 'Route 1' in-between Pallet Town and Viridian City. Interestingly the numbering of routes overlapped games,reaching a total of 230, until the start of Gen 5 where, from that point onwards, the first route of a new region was always numbered one.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

Thursday 11th January (936) - BRIEF

- BRIEF Wednesday 10th January (935) - THREW

- THREW Tuesday 9th January (934) - LINER

- LINER Monday 8th January (933) - FINAL

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!