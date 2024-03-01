Today's Wordle hint and answer on Friday 1st March for 986

It's a new month and you know what that means? A brand new chance to solve the Wordle answer for today, 1st March.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

There is one vowel in today's word.

This word has no repeating letters.

Today's word begins with 'F'.

This word is the written version of a double-digit number.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 986 on 1st March 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is FORTY.

Well, there goes that streak - it was nice while it lasted. Honestly, I think the 'Y' tripped me up today as I knew exactly where it went but so many words end with 'Y' it was my undoing.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

Today's word 'FORTY' is said to derive from the Old English 'FEOWERTIG' which had exactly the same meaning. What's interesting is that the phrase 'FORTY WINKS', which means having a nap or short sleep, is said to have been used at the earliest in the 1820's.

Also, this year (2024) an old game that I could spend hours playing (and often do beside family members) turns 'FORTY'. Amusingly, the game itself is called 1942 so there's something satisfying about it turning 'FORTY'. It's a somewhat rage inducing and challenging game, but that's where the fun is!

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

Thursday 29th February (985) - IMAGE

- IMAGE Wednesday 28th February (984) - DEVIL

- DEVIL Tuesday 27th February (983) - SENSE

- SENSE Monday 26th February (982) - OFTEN

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!