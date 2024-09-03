Wooloo 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Sheep Pokémon - we love it when the official category makes sense! And yes, that means it’s the perfect chance to catch a perfect Wooloo in Pokémon Go (what else was it going to be!?).

Assuming you already have more Wooloo than any one trainer needs - which seems likely - you may want to make the most of the other draw for this Spotlight Hour: the double evolution XP bonus - again, just like last week. Normally, we’d say crack a Lucky Egg and go to town, but if you did this last week, you may be low on Pokémon to evolve!!

On this page:

Wooloo 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Wooloo with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Wooloo based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Wooloo:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 605 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 656 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Dubwool good in PVP?

As a mono-Normal type, Dubwool is a reasonable choice in Go Battle League. It has decent bulk and one weakness: Fighting-type attacks. Running Double Kick (Fast), Body Slam (Charged) and Payback (Charged), you have a spammy Pokémon that is pretty good at laying down shield pressure.

In practical terms, it's a slightly worse Vigoroth in Great League (since Vigoroth knows Counter), and a reasonable choice in Ultra League if you know when to switch out (hint: anything that looks like it knows kung fu). Master League, as you would expect is a wash out.

Looking at Great League in particular, you can look forward to wins agains Lickitung, Shadow Whiscash, Lanturn, Charjabug and Vigoroth. Losses will come from Annihilape, Talonflame, Skarmory, Azumarill and Shadow Gligar.

As for Ultra League, you can look forward to beating Poliwrath, Cresslia, Giratina Altered, Steelix and Tapu Fini. Losses will come from Poliwrath, Virizion, Cobalion, Talonflame and Swampert. Since your CP caps out at 2478 at 15/15/15 though, this is as far as Dubwool will reasonably go.

Is there a shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Go?

No, sadly shiny Wooloo is not available in Pokémon Go.

Everything in the Wooloo evolution line is an Normal-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

Remember though, unlike Community Day events, shiny rates are not boosted, so even if shiny Wooloo was available, the chances of catching one are very low. If you're a fan of the sheep, you’ll just have to wait for its eventual Community Day!

What does shiny Wooloo look like?

As you can see below, shiny Wooloo looks pretty incredible!

Shiny Wooloo is, of course, a black sheep. If it had been anything else, there no doubt would have been a riot by the fan base. Shiny wooloo has a pink face, black fur and - as you can see above - an adorable little smile!

Thanks to Reddit user Lena17056 for the handy preview!

Shiny Dubwool is far less cute, but it conserves this theme. Horns aside, the bits that were black are now white, and vise versa. You can a shiny Wooloo evolve into a shiny Dubwool below.

Thanks to YouTuber user Birdtross for the video from the main series games!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Wooloo candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Dubwool, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Wooloo being an Normal-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Dewpider.

Good luck finding a perfect Wooloo!