Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty specs for all platforms revealed

Team Ninja has released guidelines on game modes and specifications for upcoming release Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The information was uploaded to the game's official website alongside a FAQ page, which confirms free upgrades if you buy a physical version of Wo Long on PlayStation 4 and (in some cases) Xbox One.

Other technical details confirmed in the FAQs include a maximum framerate cap of 120fps on PC, with DLSS and XeSS to be added in a post-launch update.

Watch on YouTube Here's the story trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Without further ado, here are the PC requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 4GB) or Radeon RX 570（VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060（VRAM 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT（VRAM 8GB）

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

On PS4, players can expect a target framerate of 30fps at 1080p. Players with a PS4 Pro can play at a resolution of up to 4K. On PlayStation 5, the game has two modes: resolution and performance, and targets 60fps and 4K.

There's similar expectations for the Xbox versions of the game. Xbox One players can expect a target framerate of 30fps at 1080p. On Xbox One X, the maximum resolution is 4K. On Xbox Series S, the game targets 60fps with a maximum resolution of 2K, while Xbox Series X goes up to 4K. Both the Series S and X version of the game have resolution and performance modes.

You can check out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's full FAQ page to see the specs in detail, as well as information on the second demo, which will be available from 24th February.