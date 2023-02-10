Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty specs for all platforms revealed
Here's what you'll need for your 4K and 60fps.
Team Ninja has released guidelines on game modes and specifications for upcoming release Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
The information was uploaded to the game's official website alongside a FAQ page, which confirms free upgrades if you buy a physical version of Wo Long on PlayStation 4 and (in some cases) Xbox One.
Other technical details confirmed in the FAQs include a maximum framerate cap of 120fps on PC, with DLSS and XeSS to be added in a post-launch update.
Without further ado, here are the PC requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 4GB) or Radeon RX 570（VRAM 4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060（VRAM 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT（VRAM 8GB）
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB available space
On PS4, players can expect a target framerate of 30fps at 1080p. Players with a PS4 Pro can play at a resolution of up to 4K. On PlayStation 5, the game has two modes: resolution and performance, and targets 60fps and 4K.
There's similar expectations for the Xbox versions of the game. Xbox One players can expect a target framerate of 30fps at 1080p. On Xbox One X, the maximum resolution is 4K. On Xbox Series S, the game targets 60fps with a maximum resolution of 2K, while Xbox Series X goes up to 4K. Both the Series S and X version of the game have resolution and performance modes.
You can check out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's full FAQ page to see the specs in detail, as well as information on the second demo, which will be available from 24th February.