Win a Cat Quest 3 pirate ship for your cat

Here's a chance to win a decidedly different piece of gaming gear - one designed not for you, but for your cat.

Ahead of Cat Quest 3's launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox this Friday, 8th August, the game's publisher Kepler Interactive has put together a feline care package for your furry companion - complete with a pirate ship bed, toys and more.

All you need to do to earn your cat's favour forever (in other words, the cardboard box it all comes in) is answer the simple question below. To help you answer, it may be worth knowing that Cat Quest 3 takes the series' role-playing gameplay onto the high seas, where you play as a "purrivateer" and battle evil "pi-rats".

Good luck!