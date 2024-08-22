Wilmot's Warehouse sequel announced, demo out now

A sequel to Wilmot's Warehouse has been announced, sparking quite a bit of excitement from Eurogamer's deputy editor Chris Tapsell.

It's called Wilmot Works it Out, and is all about "completing beautiful images and hanging them in your house", which sounds quite charming.

According to the official blurb, Wilmot likes to relax after a day of sorting out all the bits and pieces at the warehouse by sorting out some puzzle pieces at home. "Yesterday's puzzle was a snake wearing a hat, but today's looks like it might be an octopus? ...or maybe that's a hamburger?" the team muse.

You can check out a trailer for Wilmot Works it Out below.

Wilmot Works it Out is the next game from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg. It is set to release on 23rd October, with a demo available now on Steam. I will probably give it whirl on my lunch break.

Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg also recently released the delightful Flock, a game about flying around while collecting and documenting an eclectic mix of creatures. We awarded Flock four out of five stars on its release.

"Creature collecting has never been quite so ruminative and beautiful," reads Eurogamer's Flock review.

As for Wilmot's Warehouse, we actually featured it in an article all about the best titles to introduce older players to the world of video games. "It's a game about the satisfaction of being in control where you can play at your own pace with no penalty for being slow," explained Andy Robertson.