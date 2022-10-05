If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wild Hearts is anything but a big boar in new 7-minute gameplay trailer

Omega Force's monster hunter out next year.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Following its official reveal last week, seven minutes of new gameplay footage from developer Omega Force's upcoming monster hunting adventure Wild Hearts has been shared online.

Wild Hearts, a collaboration between EA Originals and Koei Tecmo's Omega Force (the studio behind the long-running Warriors series), transplants the creature battling formula most closely associated with Capcom's Monster Hunter games to a fantastical feudal Japan where up to three players can battle mysterious beasts known as Kemono.

Omega Force - which has previous experience in the monster hunting genre, courtesy of its two Toukiden games - has now expanded on Wild Hearts' initial reveal with seven minutes of new, largely uninterrupted gameplay footage.

Watch on YouTube
Wild Hearts - 7 Minutes of Gameplay.

The sequence begins with a solo player exploring the land of Azuma's picturesque coastlines in search of a mighty boar-like creature known as Kingtusk, using a portable zipline to traverse the rocky terrain before launching into battle against their enormous foe. Upon their defeat, the mission begins again with a friend in tow, this time offering a much better look at the diversity of Wild Hearts' beautiful world.

As the battle continues, we get a glimpse at some of Wild Hearts' wonderful Karakuri - magical gadgets used in combat, each unfurling delightfully from self-assembling panels of wood - including a propellor used to glide through the air, a wall-like blockade, and a large bomb that detonates when struck.

It's already looking promising, but expect plenty more from Wild Hearts ahead of its 17th February release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch