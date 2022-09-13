Wii survival horror Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse coming to Switch "early" next year

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - the fourth instalment in the celebrated, camera-based survival horror series - will be making its western debut on Switch early next year.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was initially released for Wii back in 2008, but never made it outside of Japan despite plans for a European launch.

It tells the story of a young woman, Ruka Minazuki, who returns to the island where she was held captive along with a group of other girls, years after the event.

Project Zero's fifth adventure, Maiden of Black Water, came to Switch last year.

Needless to say, ghostly hijinks ensue with players needing to deploy the series' spirit-trapping Camera Obscura in order to ward off the island's supernatural inhabitants and make it through to the end of the adventure.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse's Switch port doesn't have a release date yet, but today's Nintendo Direct says to expect it in "early" 2023.