If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wii survival horror Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse coming to Switch "early" next year

Will mark game's western debut.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - the fourth instalment in the celebrated, camera-based survival horror series - will be making its western debut on Switch early next year.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was initially released for Wii back in 2008, but never made it outside of Japan despite plans for a European launch.

It tells the story of a young woman, Ruka Minazuki, who returns to the island where she was held captive along with a group of other girls, years after the event.

Project Zero's fifth adventure, Maiden of Black Water, came to Switch last year.

Needless to say, ghostly hijinks ensue with players needing to deploy the series' spirit-trapping Camera Obscura in order to ward off the island's supernatural inhabitants and make it through to the end of the adventure.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse's Switch port doesn't have a release date yet, but today's Nintendo Direct says to expect it in "early" 2023.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch