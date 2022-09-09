If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Why Splatoon 3 wasn't quite an Essential but still splats

Plus: A Plague Tale: Requiem, a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, and more.
A smiling purple radio illustration for the Weekly podcast show.

Take a break with a quick recap of the things you missed on Eurogamer this week, plus a little more discussion of them. It's the Weekly podcast show.

Joining me today are returning-from-holiday editor-in-chief Martin Robinson, who tells us all about Splatoon 3, which he just reviewed. Why didn't he give it an Essential like all the other Nintendo games he reviews, hmm? With the help of news reporter Victoria Kennedy, we put him on the spot.

Elsewhere, I talk about A Plague Tale: Requiem, which I played a healthy chunk of this week and have reservations about, though I'm still looking forward to it coming out next month. And we think about going back to Cyberpunk 2077 for new story expansion Phantom Liberty, which, if The Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine is anything to go by, ought to be good.

