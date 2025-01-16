Why hasn't PlayStation done anything new with Bloodborne? Shuhei Yoshida has a theory

It has been many years since we last heard anything about a new Bloodborne game, despite there clearly being demand for one. And I am not just talking about a brand new game under the Bloodborne banner. There hasn't even been word of a remaster, despite several other PlayStation games such as The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn receiving a console refresh in the last few years.

Meanwhile, the likes of Days Gone and God of War (including sequel Ragnarök) have also seen a PC release, following their time as a PlayStation exclusive. But, the same can not be said for poor old Bloodborne, even though this is many a hunter's dream.

So, why is that? Well, former Sony Interactive Entertainment exec and PlayStation legend Shuhei Yoshida has a theory.

During an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Yoshida was asked if we will ever see Bloodborne again, and with a nervous chuckle, Yoshida acknowledged this was a hot topic.

"Bloodborne is one of the most popular asks on my Twitter/X," he replied. "And the people wonder why we haven't really done anything... it should be easy, right?" He joked some fans have become "frustrated" by how many games PlayStation has remastered, and yet Bloodborne has not been one of them.

Yoshida then continued to state he thinks a very key factor in Bloodborne's lack of a remaster or similar comes down to one quite simple thing - the game's creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is "so busy", it has just not been possible.

"Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested but he's so successful and he's so busy, so he cannot do it himself, and he doesn't want anyone else to touch it," Yoshida reasoned.

Yoshida therefore believes the PlayStation team is simply respecting Miyazaki's wish, and doing just that - not touching it.

Yoshida stressed again this was just his own personal theory as to why news regarding anything Bloodborne-flavoured has been non-existent, but it certainly seems a reasonable assumption. Miyazaki has, after all, been rather tied up with the phenomenon that is Elden Ring and its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree in recent years.

A side on screenshot of Freyja from Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Last year, Miyazaki spoke to Eurogamer about Bloodborne, stating he was "very happy" to see so many passionate fans calling for a remake to happen.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," he said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."

As for Yoshida, just yesterday it was revealed the former exec had landed his first voice acting job following his departure from PlayStation.