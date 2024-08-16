Where's our Black Myth: Wukong review?

Hello! You might be seeing a few Black Myth: Wukong reviews going live at the moment, and so we wanted to let you know where ours was.

In brief: we need a bit more time with this one. It's a big ol' game, and we haven't had very long with it, meaning we've not had enough time to make significant enough progress for a full review.

There are a couple of other factors worth bearing in mind. There are some quite tight embargo restrictions for what we could talk about in an early review for this one - though that's increasingly the norm these days really - and also, we've been informed there is no PlayStation 5 code available for the game at all until on or after launch. That doesn't necessarily mean anything should be read into there - code for one platform is often available before another - but it is just one more small reason for us to sit tight a little longer.

It's worth mentioning the usual important caveats here: we're absolutely not entitled to early code for a game - review code is a privilege not a right - and publishers are under no obligation to make our lives easier. But, with the combination of a very short turnaround time for the PC code we're working with, the lack of any console code to check, the length of the game and the somewhat awkward restrictions on what we could talk about anyway, it makes sense for us to take a bit longer.

You can expect our review sometime early next week, with the game itself set to launch on Tuesday 20th August. Until then, thankfully we've had a couple of chances to give you our thoughts on the early stages of the game. Ed Nightingale came away impressed by Black Myth: Wukong's combat in his first hands-on, and noted from an extended session with it earlier this summer that, while Wukong's a brilliant boss rush game, it may not really be a Soulslike. Stay tuned for more from us soon, and thank you for your patience!