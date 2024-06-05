Though we don't know much about the June 2024 Nintendo Direct we do know that it will be giving us a look at everything coming to the console for the rest of the year.

However, even though Nintendo first announced the Switch 2 in May this year, we won't be seeing anything about it in the upcoming Direct.

We will continue to update this page as more information appears, but for now here's everything we know so far about the June 2024 Nintendo Direct.

When is the Nintendo Direct June 2024?

At the time of writing we don't have a specific confirmed date, however we do know that the next Nintendo Direct will be at some point in June 2024.

This time period was confirmed by a post made by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa on X (formerly Twitter) from the Nintendo Corporate account. The same post states that there won't be any mention of the next Switch Console in this specific direct.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We will update this page when we a specific date and time. Though, with Summer Games Fest taking up the second week of June it's likely the direct won't be until the middle or closer to the end of the month.

Where to watch Nintendo Direct June 2024

As with previous directs, you can watch the Nintendo Direct in June 2024 on their official Youtube and Twitch channels.

If this Direct follows the same pattern as previous ones then you don't need to worry if you miss the initial stream. The entire Direct should appear on the Youtube channel under the 'Directs' playlist shortly after the initial stream has finished if previous patterns are followed.

We will update this page as we learn more about the next Nintendo Direct.

