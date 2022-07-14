Purchase an Exotic weapon from a character is one of the Week 6 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete the challenge, you'll need to locate a character who sells an Exotic weapon and have the right amount of gold bars to buy it from them.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Where to purchase an Exotic weapon from a character in Fortnite

There are four characters you can purchase an Exotic weapon from in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Cuddle Team Leader - Marksman Six Shooter for 400 gold bars

- Marksman Six Shooter for 400 gold bars Sunbird - Shadow Tracker for 400 gold bars

- Shadow Tracker for 400 gold bars The Visitor - Boom Sniper Rifle for 600 gold bars

- Boom Sniper Rifle for 600 gold bars Ludwig - The Dub for 600 gold bars

Purchase Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite.

Cuddle Team Leader location in Fortnite

Cuddle Team Leader is located on the outer platforms to the north of Rave Cave and sells the Marksman Six Shooter Exotic weapon.

Sunbird location in Fortnite

Sunbird sells the Exotic Shadow Tracker revolver, and you can find them on the northern side of the temples found northeast of The Daily Bugle.

The Visitor location in Fortnite

You can find The Visitor selling the Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle on the largest island to the east of Sanctuary. They are in the building on the northside of this island, by the circular launchpads.

Ludwig location in Fortnite

Ludwig sells The Dub Exotic weapon and you can find him inside the southeastern building at The Jonseses landmark.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns.

If you need to get gold bars quickly to purchase an Exotic weapon from a character, you can enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines, which contains a gold statue that gives you gold bars when you pick it up.

The secret door past the main chamber has guaranteed chests for more gold, and if you emote by the stone door in the secret room, you'll find an area with even more chests.

If you'd like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, how to ride animals, and how to get XP fast.