Where to pre-order the PlayStation 5 Pro

The PlayStation 5 Pro is officially available for preorder in the UK. Sony recently debuted the updated console during a recent 9-minute presentation that showcased its new features and design. Priced at £699.99 / $699.99, this upgraded version of the PS5 comes with a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and Astro's Playroom pre-installed.

The PlayStation 30th anniversary collection pre-orders are also live today from PS Direct, but the PS5 Pro bundle for £959.99 is already sold out. More stock will be allocated for certain products from 10th October, stay tuned for restocking news or follow @JellyDeals on Twitter/X for instant updates.

PlayStation 5 Pro Includes upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing capabilities, and AI-powered upscaling, all aimed at delivering smoother gameplay higher resolutions See at PS Direct

However, this is a digital-only model, meaning the disc drive is sold separately for £99.99 via retailers like Currys. You'll also need to buy the vertical stand separately if you prefer standing it upright (it's £24.99 from Amazon). The console is set to release on 7th November, right in time for the holiday season. Preorders are now live at PlayStation Direct, with more retailers joining on October 10.

In terms of upgrades, the PS5 Pro introduces a refreshed ridged design, making it stand apart from both the standard and Slim models. But the real highlights lie under the hood.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the new system boasts an upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing capabilities, and AI-powered upscaling, all aimed at delivering smoother gameplay and improved visual fidelity at higher resolutions. There's also a PS5 Pro Game Boost feature, which enhances performance for over 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 titles.

Several upcoming and existing titles have already confirmed support for the PS5 Pro, with more to come. Some of the key games taking advantage of the new hardware include: