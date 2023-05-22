Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 4 is a real-time strategy game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles and is set to release on July 21, 2023.

If you've been eagerly waiting over the last decade for a new Pikmin game, then you don't have to wait much longer. Here's where you can pre-order the game in the US and UK:

Pikmin 4 is the fourth main instalment in the Pikmin series, following from Pikmin 3 which released for the Wii U back in 2013. The core gameplay remains the same, with players controlling a tiny leader who must raise Pikmin to defeat enemies, secure objects and achieve specific goals in various locations across a planet similar to Earth.

Pikmin 4 will add new species of the multicoloured plant-like creatures, such as Ice Pikmin who can freeze water and enemies, and there will be new mechanics that let you deploy Pikmin and transport them across water with the help of the dog-like creature Oatchi.

