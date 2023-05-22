If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch

Here are the retailers taking pre-orders for the latest Pikmin game from Nintendo.

Pikmin 4 is a real-time strategy game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles and is set to release on July 21, 2023.

If you've been eagerly waiting over the last decade for a new Pikmin game, then you don't have to wait much longer. Here's where you can pre-order the game in the US and UK:

Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 in the UK

Pikmin 4.

Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 in the US

Pikmin 4 is the fourth main instalment in the Pikmin series, following from Pikmin 3 which released for the Wii U back in 2013. The core gameplay remains the same, with players controlling a tiny leader who must raise Pikmin to defeat enemies, secure objects and achieve specific goals in various locations across a planet similar to Earth.

Pikmin 4 will add new species of the multicoloured plant-like creatures, such as Ice Pikmin who can freeze water and enemies, and there will be new mechanics that let you deploy Pikmin and transport them across water with the help of the dog-like creature Oatchi.

If any new editions get announced for Pikmin 4 we'll add them in here, as well as any other retailers that are selling the game and if their prices change.

In the meantime, make sure to follow the Pikmin 4 and Deals tags on the Eurogamer site using the buttons under the article to stay up-to-date. Following the Jelly Deals Twitter account is also a great way to know when there's a new discount on a game, console bundle and more.

