Where to pre-order Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest entry into Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise and is releasing on 12th October 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X/S, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the follow-up game to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but unlike the Viking Epic Mirage will return the franchise back to its roots. Swapping the large open-world for the small bustling streets of ninth–century Baghdad.

This time, players will take control of Basim, a character Valhalla players will recognise. Set decades before Valhalla, we follow Basim in his journey from street thief to Assassin as he joins The Hidden Ones. Mirage will bring the focus of Assassin's Creed back to the stealth combat and parkour of the original games, with new ways for Basim to take down targets and escape unnoticed.

Assassin's Creed Mirage editions and bonus content

There are three different digital editions for Assassin's Creed Mirage: Standard, Deluxe, and the special Collector's Case. Pre-ordering any of these editions of the game will give you access to The Forty Thieves bonus quest in-game.

Purchasing the Deluxe Edition will also give you: a Deluxe Pack featuring a Prince of Persia–inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins. You'll also get the game's soundtrack and digital artbook. Purchasing the Collector's case will get you all of the Deluxe edition content, as well as Basim figurine, steelbook case, physical copies of the soundtrack, artbook, the game's map, and collectible brooch.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Standard Edition

Amazon is selling the Launch Edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which comes with the Standard edition of the game as well as a physical Baghdad map and set of three lithographs.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition- £49.99 from Game

Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case Edition

Assassin's Creed Mirage Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions

