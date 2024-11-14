Companion gifts in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are another way you can boost your bond with one or all of your companions, the choice is yours but we do recommend collecting all of them as your bond levels with your allies will play a vital part throughout the story.

Also, giving a companion a gift in Dragon Age: The Veilguard can help you romance your chosen suitor, and most gifts are easily obtained apart from Harding's (but we'll get to this later).

Without further ado, here's where to get all companion gifts in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and how to use them.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Bellara gift location

Bellara's gift is an Elven Frog Figurine which costs 10 Flawless Crystal and 70 Gold.

It can be bought from the Veil Jumper Merchant at the Veil Jumper's camp in Arlathan Forest, we've marked their location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Dragon Age The Veilguard Neve gift location

Neve's gift is Collected Evidence which costs 10 Flawless Crystal and 70 Gold.

It can be bought from the Shadow Dragon at the Pawn Shop in Dock Town before you've made the choice to save Treviso or Minrathous. This is just outside the Shadow Dragons' Safehouse and we've marked the location below.

If you chose to save Minrathous then the Merchant can be found at the same location marked above. However, if you chose to save Treviso, then the Merchant will no longer be available in Minrathous but you can buy items from them at the merchant in the Crossroads.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Lucanis gift location

Lucanis' gift is an Antivan Tea Set that costs 10 Flawless Crystal and 90 Gold. You can pick it up from the Antivan Crow Merchant in Treviso.

This merchant can be found in the The Cantori Diamond at the location marked on the map below before you've made the choice to save Minrathous or Treviso:

If you chose to save Treviso then the Merchant can be found at the same location noted above. However, if you chose to save Minrathous the Merchant will no longer be available in Treviso but you can buy items from them at the merchant in the Crossroads.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Davrin gift location

Davrin's gift is a Display On Ancient Griffons which costs 10 Flawless Crystal and 90 Gold.

You can buy this from the Grey Wardens Merchant at the Grey Hold in the Hossberg Wetlands. We've marked their location on the map below:

Dragon Age The Veilguard Emmrich gift location

Emmrich's gift is a Haunted Statuette which costs 10 Flawless Crystal and 60 Gold.

It can be bought from the Mourn Watch Merchant in the Hollow Belfry, Lower in the Necropolis. We've marked their location on the map below:

Dragon Age The Veilguard Taash gift location

Taash's gift is Priceless Ancient Trinkets which cost 10 Flawless Crystal and 90 Gold.

You can buy this from the Lords of Fortune Merchant in the Lower Concourse in The Hall of Valor, we've marked their location on the map below:

Dragon Age The Veilguard Harding gift location

As Harding isn't a part of a Faction, you need to wait until you unlock the Black Emporium shop before you can buy her gift. We unlocked the Black Emporium after completing the 'Bloodbath' main quest by speaking with the Caretaker in the Lighthouse when they had a quest marker above them.

Follow the Black Emporium side quest to the shop in the Central Market area of Dock Town - we've marked its location on the map below:

Here, you can finally buy Harding's gift which is Hinterlands Oak that costs three Etheric Remnants.

How to give companion gifts in Dragon Age The Veilguard

When you've bought a companion's gift you'll unlock the quest linked to it, which is essentially just you heading to the Lighthouse to give the gift to the corresponding companion. Doing so will increase your bond with said companion - so we highly recommend doing this for all of them, but especially the one you're trying to romance.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content then check out our pages showing you how to enchant equipment, how to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle, or how to respec.