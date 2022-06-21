Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite and Darth Vader location

Damage opponents with Star Wars weapons and defeat Darth Vader are two tasks in Part 3 of the Vibin' challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You'll need to have completed all the Part 1 and Part 2 Vibin' challenges in Fortnite to unlock these particular challenges.

Finding a Star Wars weapon and damaging opponents with it will earn you 7k XP, as will finding Darth Vader's location and defeating him. This XP will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite

There are currently two Star Wars weapons in Fortnite:

The E-11 Blaster Rifle

Darth Vader's Lightsaber

The E-11 Blaster Rifle Star Wars weapons are most commonly found in special chests located at Stormtrooper outposts. There are a few of these around the map, and we've found three so far:

Northwest of Logjam Lotus

South of Coney Crossroads

Southeast of Greasy Grove

Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite.

These Stormtrooper outposts are identifiable by the small white buildings in the area, but won't always have Stormtroopers at their locations. Once you find an outpost, go inside one of these white buildings and open the black chest - there will always be an E-11 Blaster Rifle inside.

Shoot at Stormtroopers and other players to get the 500 damage with Star Wars weapons needed to clear this task for 7k XP.

To get Darth Vader's Lightsaber, you'll have to find him first.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds, and use the new Grapple Glove, and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

Fortnite Darth Vader location

To find Darth Vader in Fortnite, you need to pay attention while on the Battle Bus at the beginning of a match.

A ship will fly close to the Battle Bus and then take off to one of the many Stormtrooper outposts located across the island. The location is randomised, so you must track where the ship lands and follow it. If you're nearby, there will be a blue glow above the correct outpost to make locating it a little easier to spot.

This ship always contains Darth Vader and two Stormtroopers, so you must follow it at the beginning of every match to locate Darth Vader. As he always lands at a Stormtrooper outpost, you can find the E-11 Blaster Rifle to take him down and clear another Vibin' challenge for 7k XP.

Be warned that Darth Vader is a tough opponent, as he can throw his Lightsaber and use the force to throw other objects at you, or bring you to him. He can also jump to your position, has a dual health bar, and can deflect your gunfire with his Lightsaber.

