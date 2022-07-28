Where to buy the Meta Quest 2 before it goes up in price

Meta, previously known as Facebook, announced two days ago that they will be raising the price of their Meta/ Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset by £100/$100.

That's a fairly large increase on a product that was a really good entry-level piece of hardware for VR gaming, that was first released almost two years ago. As a result, some online retailers have already started removing the Meta Quest 2 from their site, and others are selling out quickly at the current price.

Meta has said that the price hike will take place in August, so you'll need to be quick if you don't want to pay £100/$100 more. If you are going to grab a Meta Quest 2 before the hike then here are the places you can still get them for £299/$299 and £400/$399 in the UK and US.

Meta Quest 2 128GB (£299/$299)

Meta Quest 2 256GB (£400/$399)

It's a disappointing bit of news, and strange considering Meta will be getting more competition with the PlayStation VR 2 Headset, rumoured to be released at the end of the year/ early 2023. If you want to wait for that to release rather than rush to buy a Meta Quest 2, check out everything we know about PSVR2 to stay up-to-date.

