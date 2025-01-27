Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki is a mini-boss you can fight on Firework Isles. Once you know their attacks they're pretty easy to beat and they're also how you gather Grudging Cloth, a valuable material for making outfits.

However, the challenge is first of all finding where they are as they're inside one of the caves hidden on Firework Isles in Infinity Nikki. Then, farming resources is pretty tricky as they only spawn once per day. If you beat them, then you'll need to wait until the server resets each day before you can face them again.

On that note, here's where to find Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki and how to beat them.

On this page:

Where to find Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki

You can find Grudge Bag inside the Songbreeze Cavern at Songbreeze Highland on Firework Isles in Infinity Nikki.

We've marked the cavern's location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you're inside, follow the path into the cavern and continue to follow it until it brings you to the Grudge Bag battle area.

How to beat Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki

To beat Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki you need to purify the weakspot in their mouth three times. It looks like a glowing orb when it opens its mouth to attack you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Grudge Bag has a few different attacks but they're easy enough to avoid once you know the warning signs.

The first attack to keep an eye out for is when Grudge Bag opens their mouth and spits out some Esselings in front of them. Sometimes they have shields, sometimes they don't. The Esselings take this personally and decide you're to blame, so then they dash towards you to attack but you can easily purify them or dodge out of the way. We recommend dodging while trying to purify Grudge Bag, as if you hit the weakspot then Esselings will disappear and Grudge will move onto another attack.

The next attack to watch out for is when Grudge Bag rolls itself into a ball. As soon as it begins to curl up you need to move to dodge its incoming attack, either run to the side and keep running so it won't hit you or use your dash ability to stay out of the way. It's like a bowling ball made of cloth and rage.

Another one to watch out for is when Grudge opens its mouth wide and spits out projectiles. You can easily dodge these by making sure you're not standing in any purple circles on the ground. Usually, this is a good time to attack because the weakspot is exposed.

One more attack to watch for is for Grudge to partially opens its mouth and it will start running towards you. Just keep running away from it, and when there's enough space between you, turn around to purify it. This usually puts it off chasing you and can give you a clean hit on the weakspot.

Once you've managed to purify Grudge Bag's weakspot three times, you'll have defeated them!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki help, check out our pages showing you how to open the gate to Gloomy Cavern, how to get Glowing Thoughts and how to get Pony Curls.