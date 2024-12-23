What's next for the Sonic films after Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credits scene?

This article heavily spoils the plot of Sonic 3 and its post-credits scene, read at your peril!

With each Sonic film, Paramount has drawn closer inspiration from Sega's game series, teasing characters in each post-credits scene to set up the next. That's no different with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The first film, for instance, introduced Sonic's sidekick Tails in its post-credit scene, who was joined by Knuckles in the second film for a plot inspired by Mega Drive game Sonic 3. The second film, meanwhile, ended with a Shadow the Hedgehog reveal, making way for the newly-released film inspired by Sonic Adventure 2.

So what does the post-credits scene in the Sonic 3 film mean for the future of the franchise? Which game might be next?

This is your final spoiler warning!

Who's teased for the next film?

At the end of Sonic 3, Shadow the Hedgehog and Eggman are presumed dead after the film's climactic Eclipse Cannon explosion. Cue the Sonic R inspired credits.

The first post-credits scene sees Sonic running through a forest at night where he encounters not one but multiple Metal Sonics - that's reveal number one. And who should save him, but a mysterious caped figure with a giant hammer who then reveals herself to be Amy Rose - reveal number two! Fans had already speculated these characters would feature in the next film as they're the most likely candidates yet to be included in the film series. Amy especially is a major character bringing some much-needed feminine energy to the cast of critters.

There's a second post-credits scene too showing some familiar sneakers - yes, Shadow isn't gone after all!

Both Metal Sonic and Amy Rose were introduced to the game series in Sonic CD. Could that be the inspiration for Sonic 4?

A Sonic gem

Sonic CD was originally developed as a port of the original Mega Drive game for the Mega CD add-on, but later became its own project by Sonic Team in Japan directed by Sonic designer Naoto Ohshima. The original game's lead programmer Yuji Naka, meanwhile, headed to Sega of America to develop what became Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic CD released in 1993, a year after the "proper" sequel, with the CD format allowing for animated cutscenes and a higher quality soundtrack. Though less popular than other Sonic games due to its release platform, it received critical acclaim and has since been re-released multiple times - it's included in the 2022 collection Sonic Origins.

Amy in the new animated intro to Sonic CD in Sonic Origins | Image credit: Sega

Where Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduced Tails, Sonic CD introduced the blue blur's self-proclaimed girlfriend Amy Rose and new antagonist Metal Sonic (an invention from Robotnik, of course) who kidnaps Amy. Metal Sonic is the game's most iconic boss, who Sonic must outrun in the Stardust Speedway zone to save Amy.

With the Sonic 3 film teasing both characters, Sonic CD could well form the basis of the next film.

Travelling through space and time

So what does that mean for the next film's plot? Firstly, the films don't directly replicate the games, as evidenced by the post-credits scenes. Amy storms in wielding the hammer weapon she's since become known for, meaning she won't be a mere damsel in distress. Her presence will certainly provide a welcome foil to the boisterous Sonic, though. And with a whole army of Metal Sonics for the blue hedgehog to contend with, the stakes have certainly been raised.

Sonic CD takes place on Little Planet, which Robotnik has chained to Earth and begun turning into a fortress for his robot army. We see this in the game's iconic animated introduction. In the films, meanwhile, we know already that Sonic and his friends are technically aliens from other worlds, so it wouldn't be farfetched for another planet to feature. I'd actually appreciate a steer away from real life Earth for the next film. Yet at the film's climax, we see the Eclipse Cannon slicing a chunk from the moon - what if the moon therefore becomes an equivalent to Little Planet?

Sonic CD Intro [HD] Sonic CD's animated intro, complete with Sonic Boom bangerWatch on YouTube

Sonic CD is also well known for its time travelling mechanic. By running past various signs, Sonic can travel to past, present and future versions of each zone, destroying Robotnik's machinery in the past to make for a good future. Should Sonic 4 be based on this game, time travel would likely feature in some respect, perhaps with Sonic reclaiming the Time Stones from Robotnik. It could make for a fun, if convoluted, plot and would allow the writers to retcon ideas from the previous films if necessary - or if Jim Carrey decides to retire once again. Young Robotnik anyone?

A Sonic Boom

Thanks to the Mega CD, Sonic CD featured a brilliant and lengthy soundtrack, with each zone having its own theme based on the time zone. Notably, the soundtrack differed between its Japanese and American versions, with fans divided on which they prefer. While the Japanese release had You Can Do Anything as its theme song and a soundtrack inspired by house music, the American release had Sonic Boom and a funk-rock soundtrack. Both have their retro 90s appeal I'd love to see the films lean into.

Sonic Boom might be a cheesy anthem but I love it unapologetically and could easily see it becoming used as a theme for the next film, similarly to the use of Sonic Adventure 2's Live and Learn in Sonic 3. You Can Do Anything is also a bop, though its rap is perhaps a little too outdated for the film. The American version of Stardust Speedway is also superior in my view and I can easily imagine a modern remix accompanying a cinematic chase sequence between Sonic and Metal Sonic. Sega make it so!

The actual zones from Sonic CD are probably too psychedelic for the film's Earth setting beyond gentle nods akin to Green Hills, but I still think there's room for nods to other levels from throughout the Sonic games. That's especially true if they move further from the real world setting. It's wild to me that we haven't seen proper references to Sonic 2's Chemical Plant Zone yet and I'd love to see a recreation of Sonic & Knuckles' Flying Battery Zone too.

The European box art of Sonic CD | Image credit: Sega

Lastly, how does Shadow fit into all this? I'll leave that to the artistic interpretation of the film's scriptwriters, though Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba have stated they're keen for a Shadow and Knuckles TV spin-off. However, with the shutdown of Paramount TV, it's unclear what the future is for Sonic TV shows. What's more, with the narrative trajectory of the existing three films gradually phasing out its human characters, I suspect they'll feature even less in Sonic 4, especially with the introduction of Amy to the crew.

Of course, this is all conjecture on my part and I could be completely wrong. But after taking inspiration from the most popular games in the series, I'd love to see Paramount tackle Sonic CD for its next film and give a critically acclaimed classic its due.

What did you think of the Sonic 3 film? Do you think Sonic CD could form the basis of the next film? What else would you like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments.