The next Warzone map is eagerly awaited after the release of Modern Warfare 3. We now know what the new map is and, in even better news, we know for certain that it's not too far away!

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play combat experience where you drop into a map with your teammates, or solo, and battle it out to be safely extracted at the end of the match. Previous maps have given us dense environments, factories, and even airports to battle in - so what's in store next?

Without further ado, we're going to show you the next Warzone Map, it's 11 POI's and the release window for it.

What is the next Warzone map?

The next map coming to Call of Duty: Warzone is called Urzikstan. Located in Western Asia on the border of the Republic of Adal (where the Al Mazrah map is), this map is described as a 'metropolis on the eastern border of the Black Sea'.

The region is in disarray, after being freed from a dictator's control the region is under threat from two factions that have been increased by the dictator's remaining soldiers (who are eager to get revenge after previously being defeated.) The Allegiance and ultra nationalist forces under the command of Viktor Zakhaev are who you've been sent in to stop.

Image credit: Activision

All 11 Urzikstan Map POI's in Warzone

Urzikstan in Warzone has a total of 11 major POI's for you to visit, fight in, explore, and set up traps in. Each POI has its own unique qualities that can be utilised to give you the upper hand in a fierce fire fight.

Here's a list of all 11 Urzikstan Map POI's in Warzone:

Urzikstan Cargo - Stacked containers create an environment that forces close quarters combat.

- Stacked containers create an environment that forces close quarters combat. Levin Resort -The resort hosts vantage points from multiple different angles.

-The resort hosts vantage points from multiple different angles. Popov Power - Industrial buildings and cooling towers provide perfect ambush locations.

- Industrial buildings and cooling towers provide perfect ambush locations. Zaravan City - The skyscrapers in this area are connected by ziplines that you can use to move across at high speeds to catch enemies off guard. If you opt for ground combat and have a vehicle, there's a freeway here that makes for an easy get away.

- The skyscrapers in this area are connected by ziplines that you can use to move across at high speeds to catch enemies off guard. If you opt for ground combat and have a vehicle, there's a freeway here that makes for an easy get away. Zaravan Suburbs - Don't want to risk crossing a narrow bridge? Head here to find an alternate way to get into Zaravan City.

- Don't want to risk crossing a narrow bridge? Head here to find an alternate way to get into Zaravan City. Orlov Military Base - Multiple barricades create areas easy to us a defensive strategy.

- Multiple barricades create areas easy to us a defensive strategy. Seaport District - Large buildings give good vantage points or use the surrounding water to discretely get to a new position.

- Large buildings give good vantage points or use the surrounding water to discretely get to a new position. Shahin Manor - Far from the city stands a beautiful manor building that has marble floors, dual staircases, and plenty of room for engaging in close quarters combat.

- Far from the city stands a beautiful manor building that has marble floors, dual staircases, and plenty of room for engaging in close quarters combat. Old Town - Multiple old and broken buildings create ambush-worthy environments, vantage points and places to hide to grab a breath.

- Multiple old and broken buildings create ambush-worthy environments, vantage points and places to hide to grab a breath. Low Town - Don't let looks decieve you, this part of the map will witness several squads trying to get from one part of the map to the other. If you need a kill, go her, if you want to live, avoid here.

- Don't let looks decieve you, this part of the map will witness several squads trying to get from one part of the map to the other. If you need a kill, go her, if you want to live, avoid here. Hadiqa Farms - These fields are almost completely baren of any cover, proceed with caution across here.

Image credit: Activision

When is the next Warzone map launching?

The next Warzone map will be released in December 2023 alongside the beginning of Season 1 for Modern Warfare 3.

Image credit: Activision

