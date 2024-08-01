Coin Master is a hugely popular free app that - like a lot of its peers - has players burning through in-game cash quickly.

To build and upgrade the hundreds of villages in the iOS and Android app you'll need coins - and lots of them. The very first village alone costs millions of coins to build, with the cost of each village increasing as you progress through the game. Before you know it, you'll be spending billions on the cost of one village and even trillions later in the game.

If you're running short on cash, you can use Coin Master free spins links to get rewards, or checkout the latest limited-time event that's running. Don't worry though, we've got you covered - below you'll find details on the Coin Master event today and what rewards it offers, along with a list of the daily events that can take place in the popular app.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is the Coin Master event today? The Coin Master event running today is Pineapple Paradise. The event, which ends on Monday August 5th 2024, requires players to collect pineapples from the slot machine-style mini-game. Players get more points if they get three pineapple symbols in a row. Pineapple Paradise dishes out plenty of rewards, including cards, coins and XP boosts. There are different tiers of rewards, with the Grand Prize being 150k spins. Image credit: Moon Active

Coin Master events list There's a huge selection of Coin Master events that can happen each day. Events typically only last a few days, so if you want to take part make sure you don't delay. Here's a list of the different events that can take place in Coin Master: Balloon Fiesta : Pop as many balloons as you can that appear on screen, within a time limit to get rewards.

: Pop as many balloons as you can that appear on screen, within a time limit to get rewards. Bet Blast : Place bets against other players. If you win, you'll take home huge rewards.

: Place bets against other players. If you win, you'll take home huge rewards. Cards Boom : During this event, chests reward players with 50 percent more cards than usual.

: During this event, chests reward players with 50 percent more cards than usual. Cards for Chests : Trade your duplicate cards for new chests.

: Trade your duplicate cards for new chests. Coin Craze : Adds a multiplier to your coins, and turns the spins button to gold - letting you earn more coins from spinning, raiding and attacking other players.

: Adds a multiplier to your coins, and turns the spins button to gold - letting you earn more coins from spinning, raiding and attacking other players. Gift Master : Get a free gift with select purchases of coins and spins packs.

: Get a free gift with select purchases of coins and spins packs. Golden Trade : Trade gold cards with other players. Only specific cards can be traded.

: Trade gold cards with other players. Only specific cards can be traded. Pineapple Paradise : Collect pineapples from the in-game slot machine. Players collect more points if they get three pineapples in a row.

: Collect pineapples from the in-game slot machine. Players collect more points if they get three pineapples in a row. Raid Madness : Get rewards for using the slot machine-style mini-game, and raiding other players' villages.

: Get rewards for using the slot machine-style mini-game, and raiding other players' villages. Sea of Fortune : Explore the seas in search of rewards. Pick up loot from boxes drifting at sea, but beware of the Greedy Octopus hiding in one of them!

: Explore the seas in search of rewards. Pick up loot from boxes drifting at sea, but beware of the Greedy Octopus hiding in one of them! Set Blast : Get rewards for completing card sets while the event is running.

: Get rewards for completing card sets while the event is running. Special Events : Unique, themed events where players can earn rewards.

: Unique, themed events where players can earn rewards. Tournament : Multiplayer event which pits players against their friends, who are vying to be the number one Coin Master. Milestone rewards are also up for grabs.

: Multiplayer event which pits players against their friends, who are vying to be the number one Coin Master. Milestone rewards are also up for grabs. Viking Quest : Use coins to spin the viking spinner and earn rewards.

: Use coins to spin the viking spinner and earn rewards. Village Mania : Limited-time discounts offered on building villages, which will help you move onto the next one.

: Limited-time discounts offered on building villages, which will help you move onto the next one. Village Master: Earn rewards for completing villages. Image credit: Moon Active