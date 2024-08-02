We need Olympic star shooters Yusuf Dikec and Kim Yeji in a video game

Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has become an unlikely Olympic star after winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 51-year-old won silver without any special equipment (lenses, eye covers, ear protection) and has subsequently been likened to a hitman, though he's in fact competed in every Summer Olympics since 2008.

His seeming nonchalance has been compared online to South Korean markswoman Kim Yeji, who also won silver in her event and has won over fans for just being impeccably cool.

Naturally, both sporting heroes have become the subject of video game memes.

If you haven't seen the specific video, Yeji has been given "Main Character Energy" with this clip going viral, although it's actually resurfaced from the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in May.

The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

This image of Dikec, meanwhile, with hand in pocket, is what's proved so inspirational.

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn't know we needed.



🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

One player recreated the pair in Tekken 8, which caught the attention of game director Katsuhiro Harada.

lol

lol

やめれ(笑) https://t.co/iFh04SpW8b — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) August 2, 2024

Though if they were actually in fighting games, their movesets would be very opposite.

Kim Yeji and #無課金おじさん explained for fighting gamers pic.twitter.com/0wTuWG60bO — Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) August 1, 2024

X user Luisiiki has compared both shooters to Kim Kitsuragi and Harrier Du Bois from RPG Disco Elysium.

KIM KITSURAGI - "Don't worry officer, let me take care of this one." https://t.co/hqPP1dHFwC pic.twitter.com/H2xInNlK4R — Luisiiki (tung) (@luisiiki) July 31, 2024

Don't worry about him, just some intrusive thoughts https://t.co/eB0FCRwYBl pic.twitter.com/tVhidtrRfD — Luisiiki (tung) (@luisiiki) August 1, 2024

Dikec especially has been recreated as multiple characters, here as a Persona character, a Hitman protagonist, Red Dead protagonist, and Koana from Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.

https://t.co/imqnm0pYuz pic.twitter.com/Vb8WTIPwCZ — MrReload0 (@KaibaTheEpic) August 1, 2024

Turkish hitman he is a icon pic.twitter.com/eZCtwtWphO — IW | Kicking Machine (@KickingMachinee) August 1, 2024

Turkish John Wick indeed! 😂 That's one way to redefine "keep it simple, stupid." No frills, just skills. This guy is the real deal! 🎯🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/z7vHRb7m8a — Shubham Kumar (@BharatEcricket) August 1, 2024

I don't have an excuse for this https://t.co/kLNZFjUzh4 pic.twitter.com/PsdasnP90N — Baku (@bakuze_n) August 1, 2024

Outside of video games, there are plenty of iterations of the pair as anime characters too.

Who you got? 🇰🇷 vs 🇹🇷 #Olympics #김예지 #YusufDikec pic.twitter.com/koe0b02D0i — Jay Kim (@luckymong1) August 1, 2024

劇場版、パリオリンピック射撃。

劇場版、パリオリンピック射撃。

無課金おじさんよ、永遠にーーー pic.twitter.com/hBRqmFbXmU — MYU＠雑音系少年少女 (@myu060309) August 1, 2024

And here's Yeji as Arcane lead character Jynx.

All we need now is for Yeji and Dikec to be actually added to a video game. Modders, I'm looking at you.

As for video games based on the Olympics, if you're missing a Mario & Sonic game this year it's all because the IOC is focused instead on NFTs and esports.