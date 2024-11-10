We Happy Few developer's South of Midnight BTS documentary debuts next week

A documentary detailing the development process of We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games' next project, South of Midnight, will debut next week.

In a message posted to its social media channels, Compulsion said the documentary - called Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary - lets the team "explore the vision, art direction, music, gameplay, and talent behind our upcoming action-adventure".

Furthermore, there will be an "exclusive first look at brand-new gameplay footage" as well as interviews with the team.

"As we eagerly await our 2025 release, we invite you to take an even closer look into the making of our modern Southern Gothic folktale," the team said.

— Compulsion Games (@CompulsionGames) November 8, 2024

"Tune in on [12th November] for the premiere of Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary, where we explore the vision, art direction, music, gameplay, and talent behind our upcoming action-adventure. Plus, get an exclusive first look at brand-new gameplay footage and interviews with the team!"

Compulsion also confirmed that the documentary - which will debut on the studio's YouTube channel - will feature subtitles and audio description, although there'll be "more news about in-game accessibility features" closer to launch.

We discovered that We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games is working on a new "narrative, third person, story game" back in 2021. The Canadian developer has reportedly doubled in size since We Happy Few, and is committed to making "unique games in little-used settings".

South of Midnight is set to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X/S at some point in 2025.