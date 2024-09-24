Watch tonight's PlayStation State of Play right here with us

What are you doing tonight at 11pm UK time? That's right, watching Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast right here with us. We'll keep you up to date with everything that happens in a blow by blow account, and we would love to have you chat along with us as you watch the stream and tell us what you think.

The show begins at 11pm UK time (3pm PT) and is embedded below, and it runs for around half an hour, so it's blessedly brief. Despite that, Sony has promised to pack in more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 games, some of them new, some of them getting updates.

What do we expect? Well, the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster because it leaked ahead of the show. But also probably the Until Dawn remake, and probably the Silent Hill 2 remake, after it was confirmed as a PlayStation exclusive the other day. And maybe the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, and maybe a Days Gone remaster. Yes, we live in a world where remasters and remakes rule (give us Bloodborne you cowards!).

The newly unveiled PS5 Pro will also feature, in all its exorbitant expensiveness, as will myriad announcements of game-enhancements for it. Pre-orders for it open on Thursday 26th September, remember.

The question is, what would you like to see?

See you later on.