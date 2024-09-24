Watch tonight's PlayStation State of Play right here with us
What are you doing tonight at 11pm UK time? That's right, watching Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast right here with us. We'll keep you up to date with everything that happens in a blow by blow account, and we would love to have you chat along with us as you watch the stream and tell us what you think.
The show begins at 11pm UK time (3pm PT) and is embedded below, and it runs for around half an hour, so it's blessedly brief. Despite that, Sony has promised to pack in more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 games, some of them new, some of them getting updates.
What do we expect? Well, the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster because it leaked ahead of the show. But also probably the Until Dawn remake, and probably the Silent Hill 2 remake, after it was confirmed as a PlayStation exclusive the other day. And maybe the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, and maybe a Days Gone remaster. Yes, we live in a world where remasters and remakes rule (give us Bloodborne you cowards!).
The newly unveiled PS5 Pro will also feature, in all its exorbitant expensiveness, as will myriad announcements of game-enhancements for it. Pre-orders for it open on Thursday 26th September, remember.
The question is, what would you like to see?
See you later on.
A User says: Pong remastered at 8k/120fps please.
A Eurogamer Game of the Year contender in the making, that.
Unreal849 says: Halo on Gears of War on Playstation..... but not the good ones, just the ones made during 8th gen.
I assume you mean "or", but I like the concept!
VictoriaJPK says: My predictions: Palworld on PlayStation, Days Gone/Horizon remakes, Spider-Man 2 DLC, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, Astro Bot DLC My hopes: Naughty Dog's new IP, Bloodborne on PS5/PC, Ghost of Tsushima 2 And, just because why not: Silksong! ;-)
I'll just mark those down on my bingo card and get ready to cross them off when they're announced!
2much says: This is mightily early! Anyway things I'd quite like to see: - Bloodborne PS5 patch/remaster/remake/theme park - Stellar Blade DLC - Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC - Resident Evil IX, hopefully making good use of the IX in its title - UFO 50 and Nine Sols shadow drops - Really cool unique AAA games that look amazing and make me feel like the PS5 is more than just a souped up PS4
A nice spread-bet there, 2much!
Good evening! I almost fell asleep reading a book. I hope this is interesting. How are you all doing?
Hello hello hello! How are you all?
Short and sweet: that's how I like my State of Play broadcasts, and that's apparently what we're going to get. Is that enough room for Kojima? Will Geoff Keighley be there somehow? And can anyone afford the PS5 Pro yet? We'll have to wait and see!