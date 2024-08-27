Skip to main content

Watch today's Nintendo Direct right here

Indie World & Partner Showcase broadcast at 3pm UK.

Product shot of the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
1 comment

Join us to watch today's Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, live at 3pm UK time. (That's 7am Pacific, or 10am Eastern.)

Stand down your expectations of seeing more Zelda or Metroid Prime - or Switch 2. Today's event will instead spotlight upcoming Nintendo Switch games from third-party publishers, as well as indie developers. The show is set to run for around 40 minutes.

Will Silksong be there? Probably not. But we're hopeful we may see more of The Plucky Squire, out in September. What else could we see? Other upcoming titles set for Switch include Sonic X Shadow Generations in October, plus the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in September.

Cover image for YouTube videoIndie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase – 27/08/2024
Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.Watch on YouTube

Read this next