Watch Ian try out the Steam Next Fest demo for WWI survival horror game, Conscript

You've got to love Steam Next Fest. The video team has already put together a list of its must-play Steam Next Fest demos, but there's just so many new and exciting demos to try that we couldn't fit them all into one listicle! Well, OK, I guess we could have done, but that would have been one very long list video indeed...

For today's livestream, I will be taking a look at the demo for Team17's Conscript, a survival horror experience set in the trenches of the Battle of Verdun. While this isn't the first time we've seen a horror game set during the First World War, Conscript seems to have drawn a lot of inspiration from classic horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. That means, along with its PSX inspired retro visuals, there's also methodical, slow combat, a limited inventory and a claustrophobic maze of tunnels with areas that you slowly unlock through exploration and puzzle solving.

If any of that sounds interesting to you, make sure to tune in to our livestream today, which starts at 1pm BST on the video player below. Can I survive all the way through to the end of the demo? Join me live and find out!

If all that's left you wanting to check out the demo for yourself, then Conscript's demo is available to download now over on Steam.