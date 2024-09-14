Watch Dogs movie finally finishes filming

Nearly a decade after its first announcement, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs movie has finally finished filming.

The commencement of filming back in July was revealed with a set photo with the caption: "Lights_Camera_Action.exe".

The end was celebrated in a similar way, only this time the set photo was accompanied by the text: "run film_wrapped.exe(#watchdogsmovie.mp4) … >Filming complete!"

As Tom summarised for us when filming kicked off in the summer, Ubisoft has kept details of the film's plot close to its chest, and for years there was little movement on its plans to adapt its hacking-focused high-tech open-world franchise for the big screen.

But, earlier this year, things appeared to finally get moving with a report via Deadline that the project would be helmed by director Mathieu Turi (currently adapting A Plague Tale for television), working from a screenplay by Christie LeBlanc - the writer behind Netflix's 2021 French sci-fi thriller Oxygen. It's thought to star Talk to Me actor Sophie Wilde and Hunger Games prequel movie star Tom Blyth.

run film_wrapped.exe(#watchdogsmovie.mp4)

...

...

>Filming complete! pic.twitter.com/R1kAG8Oxaa — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's unclear whether this Watch Dogs film will be an original tale or based on any of the three main Watch Dogs games released so far: the gritty Chicago-set original starring gruff hacker Aiden Pearce, the sunnier San Francisco-set sequel starring the youthful Marcus Holloway, or the grim post-Brexit London-set Watch Dogs Legion, launched in 2020.