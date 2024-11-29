Watch Dogs: Legion sequel is a choose your own adventure Audible series

Watch Dogs: Legion, the game which imagined a post-Brexit London that wasn't too far off from the truth, is getting a follow-up - but it's not a video game.

Instead, Watch Dogs: Truth is an audio drama series available via Audible, with choose-your-own-adventure elements that let you pick various options at the end of every episode.

Truth once again delves into the London-based activities of hacktivist group DeadSec, featuring returning character Bagley - a sentient AI.

Joining the cast for Truth are a number of names you might have heard of or seen before: Doctor Who companion Freema Agyeman (she played Martha opposite David Tennant, and also popped up in Torchwood), Russell Tovey (who played Alonso in that Titanic episode with Kylie Minogue, though is really more famous for Being Human) and David Morrisey (yes, he was The Governor in The Walking Dead, but he also played someone who thought he was The Doctor in another David Tennant Doctor Who Christmas special).

Also in the cast are T'Nia Miller and Gary Beadle. I don't believe either of them have been in Doctor Who.

"Listeners of this thrilling story will once again join the fight for truth whilst guided by the self-aware AI, Bagley, as they make decisions at the end of each episode, with choices that shape the hacking collective's next move, profoundly impact character relationships and ultimately, the success of the resistance effort," Ubisoft says of Watch Dogs: Truth.

"Across the series, listeners will have the fate of the city in their own hands, as the government's cyber intelligence force (SIRS) orchestrates a sinister campaign of message manipulation and fake news, which leads DedSec to fight back using its revered tactics to battle against alarming disinformation."

Ubisoft previously partnered with Audible for Assassin's Creed Gold, a series that cleverly featured a blind hero (played by Star Wars: Rogue One's Riz Ahmed), with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Anthony Head as Sir Issac Newton. (Head was also in Doctor Who.)

While there's no sign at all that Ubisoft is working on a Watch Dogs 4, the publisher is clearly keen to keep the brand alive via other means.

Nearly a decade after its first announcement, Ubisoft's mysterious Watch Dogs movie finally finished filming in September.