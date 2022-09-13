Watch Bayonetta and Viola in action in new Bayonetta 3 gameplay video

A new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3 shows off plenty of the titular witch in action, as well as new character Viola.

As revealed in today's Nintendo Direct, Bayonetta will be up against man-made bioweapons called Homunculi. She'll be joined by series favourites Luka, Jeanne, and new ally Viola.

Perhaps the biggest addition (literally) to combat this time are the infernal demons.

In previous games, Bayonetta could summon demons against bosses. Now they'll join her in combat directly and will prove especially useful during witch time. However, Bayonetta is exposed while summoning and susceptible to attacks.

She can also use the Wink Slave move as a finisher to end combos, or use Assault Slave to counter attacks.

With Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta can channel the power of demons in her weapons too, which will transform her appearance and offer new abilities. Some can even be used outside of battle to aid traversal.

The trailer additionally provides a fresh look at Viola in action.

She's a witch in training and "holds the key to this story". She battles with a sword and magical darts so will feel different to Bayonetta.

She too can trigger witch time, but with perfect blocking rather than dodging. And like Bayonetta's infernal demons, she can summon Cheshire - the demon bound to her sword - to fight enemies, while she continues with fists and without witch time.

Lastly, an extra accessory can be used to simplify combat to one button. Equipping the Immortal Marionette will allow players to focus more on the story instead.

Bayonetta 3 is set for release on Switch on 28th October.