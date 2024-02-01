Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Was Kojima the saviour of PlayStation's State of Play?

Join us on the beach.

Sam Porter Bridges close up as he holds smiling baby in Death Stranding 2 trailer
Image credit: Kojima Productions
Ed Nightingale avatar
Podcast by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
1 comment

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss yesterday's PlayStation State of Play and the latest game announcements.

Sony showed off what's to come this year, including looks at Stellar Blade, Judas, and Silent Hill, plus reveals of Sonic x Shadow Generations, Until Dawn and Metro Awakening.

Perhaps most exciting is the return of Hideo Kojima with not one but two games: we got a proper look at the forthcoming Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, as well as the announcement of a new action espionage game and movie that definitely won't be called Metal Gear Solid.

Here to talk all things State of Play are the Eurogamer news team: Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy, and Liv Ngan.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: State of Play 2024
Was Kojima the saviour of PlayStation's State of Play?
