Warzone 2.0 VEL 46 loadout and best class build

Vel 46 is a weapon you unlock early in Warzone 2.0 but don't underestimate it due to its ease-of-access as it can be quite powerful with the right attachments and perks.

Much like other SMGs in Warzone 2.0, the Vel 46 is great for fast-paced playstyles.

Moving quickly around the map, hunting down enemies and performing quick eliminations are what defines playing with a gun like this.

To get the most out of the gun, we’ve prepared this guide to recommend the best Vel 46 loadout, including attachments, perk package and equipment.

How to unlock the Vel 46 in Warzone 2.0

In contrast with many other weapons, Vel 46 is unlocked from the very beginning of the game.

Like the M4, the Vel 46 doesn't require any kind of levelling to unlock directly – however, you will need to reach level 4 to unlock custom loadouts to then be able to manually equip the gun.

Additionally, you'll need to level both it and other weapons to have access to a wider pool of attachments to have true flexibility when customising the weapon.

It's worth noting though too that the Vel 46 is not required to unlock any other Warzone 2.0 weapon, so keep that in mind before investing time in it if you're wanting to unlock more weapons.

Warzone 2.0 Vel 46 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 Vel 46 loadout and attachments:

Barrel: LM Series-7 (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 11)

LM Series-7 (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 11) Optic: SZ Mini (Unlocks at P890 Lv. 4)

SZ Mini (Unlocks at P890 Lv. 4) Stock: Demo RXT stock (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 8)

Demo RXT stock (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 8) Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 26)

Schlager Soldier Grip (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 26) Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip (Unlocks at VEL 46 Lv. 3)

While the Vel 46 is pretty strong for a fast-paced approach similar to the FSS Hurricane and the MP5, it has potential for medium-range combat.

As such, for this guide we've chosen a selection of attachments that can help take advantage of that specific characteristic.

The LM Series-7 barrel increases the gun's recoil control, bullet velocity, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, allowing you to fight more effectively – and quickly – at longer ranges.

Equipping the SZ Mini optic helps you to aim with precision at farther-away enemies, while the Demo RXT Stock boosts your crouch-movement, sprint and ADS speed, leaning into that fast-paced approach we outlined previously, ensuring you're better equipped to deal with enemies you encounter.

As for the rear grip, we're taking the Schlager Soldier Grip decreasing the weapon's recoil control, but compensating for that, it'll improve the handling stat along with a boost to sprint-to-fire and ADS speed.

To make aiming whilst you run easier, our final attachment is the Operator Foregrip that'll increase the Vel 46's accuracy at hip fire, with additional buffs to aim walking steadiness and hip recoil control.

Warzone 2.0 Vel 46 best class build, perk package and equipment

These are our picks for the best secondary, perk package and equipment to go alongside the Vel 46 in Warzone 2.0:

Perk Package: Commando (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Commando (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Tactical: Flash Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Flash Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Lethal: Frag Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1) / Drill Charge (Unlocks at Lv. 7)

Much like any other weapon with a high fire rate, the usual concerns of ammo are applicable here, and with the perk package of Commando, you'll be gaining access to the perks Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands and High Alert.

For the first perk, Scavenger is going to be your biggest saviour here what with its ability to allow you to replenish ammo from dead enemies, great considering the high fire rate of the VEL 46.

Strong Arm is this perk package's second perk, and whilst it's not going to do anything to your core ammo supply, it'll still provide a nice boost to your equipment-throwing distance along with a trajectory as to where your equipment is going to land.

The third perk of this package is another key one for this build – Fast Hands increases your reload, equipment usage and weapon swap speed, keeping you in the action for longer.

As for the fourth perk in this package, High Alert will keep you in the know as to where enemies are, providing a notifying pulse effect on-screen in the direction from which an enemy has spotted you.

If speed is what you want to lean into entirely though, Warden is a great alternative perk package, including both Fast Hands and Double Time which will grant buffs to your movement speed and Tactical Sprint duration.

Using the P890 pistol as your secondary weapon is a safe choice to finish enemies in case you run out of ammo.

As for your Tactical grenade, the Flash Grenade works perfectly with this play style since it'll help you gauge the prescence of enemies before entering a room – toss it through a window or door and wait till it pops, then move in for a target sweep.

In terms of your Lethal, you can go for the ol' faithful Frag Grenade or the more tactical Drill Charge depending on your preference.

