Warzone 2.0 SP-R 208 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 in Warzone 2.0 is one of the first few weapons unlocked in the player level progression track, one that is comparable to a sniper rifle and as such, suited to long range combat.

Whilst quickscoping with this rifle is technically possible in Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps not the best mode to test it in, especially since the SP-R 208 doesn’t particularly lend itself too well to that playstyle.

However, it is a consistent gun in its ‘marksman rifle’ class, intended for players who want to ease themself into the role of a sniper.

To prepare yourself before taking on the mantle of a silent and deadly sniper assassin, we’ve put together this explainer covering the best SP-R 208 loadout, including attachments, perk package and equipment, as well as how to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2.0

The SP-R 208 is a good weapon for long distance combat.

To unlock the SP-R 208, you need to reach Player Level 7 by earning XP through playing matches and completing daily missions.

Our Modern Warfare 2 how to level fast explainer can help if you want a way to speed through the ranks.

This gun is one of the first weapons you unlock, helpful considering you'll need to level it if you want to hunt down other marksman and sniper rifles to add to your arsenal, such as the SA-B 50 and SP-X 80.

Warzone 2.0 SP-R 208 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 SP-R 208 loadout and attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 5)

Polarfire-S (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 5) Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11 (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 4)

22.5" Elevate-11 (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 4) Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 5)

SP-X 80 6.6X (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 5) Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 9)

FSS ST87 Bolt (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 9) Magazine: 7.62 High Velocity (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 12) / 10 Round Mag (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 6)

As a marksman rifle, the SP-R 208 is great for hitting long-distance targets while also being capable of quick consecutive shots, qualities this set of attachments enhances.

As we'll get into further below, we're thinking about the SP-R 208 from multiple angles with its place in Warzone 2.0, so we've selected a range of attachments that allow it to function as an effective sniper with some core improvements and stealth-focused enhancements layered on top.

As for our first recommendation of attachments, the Polarfire-S is a great choice for the muzzle, giving this rifle sound suppression, increasing its bullet velocity and damage range for those longer range shots and providing some recoil smoothness to get you back on target quicker.

For the barrel attachment, the 22.5" Elevate-11 is a good shout, particularly due to its fairly simple unlock path, unlike the other four barrels available. It will also further increase damage range and bullet velocity, with a bit of a boost to hip fire accuracy, if you want to try to hit a cheeky no-scope here and there.

When it comes to the optic, the SP-R doesn't actually come with one built-in – but this does offer a choice of using this weapon as more of a medium range rifle.

For this build, we're recommending you go the sniper route, equipping it with the SP-X 80 6.6X, a 6.6x magnification scope – that has a toggle option of upping that to 11x – perfect for the more open, long distance sightlines littered across Al Mazrah.

For the SP-R's fourth attachment, we're choosing to equip a Bolt – an attachment type unique to snipers and marksman rifles, much like Combs – and there's just two options available: the FSS ST87 Bolt and ZLR Reinforced Lockbolt.

We're recommending the FSS ST87 Bolt, not just for its ability to quicken the rifle's rechambering speed and rate of fire (helping you prepare another shot ready for your targets) but also because the other option takes a bit of an extensive grind to unlock.

Levelling the LA-B 330 to 19 is the requirement for that, which in itself requires two other weapons to be levelled first, so the first of the two Bolts is the best pick here - though feel free to experiment if you have both unlocked!

For the SP-R's final attachment recommedation, we're pointing to the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition type that'll increase bullet velocity, helping shots land on target quicker and useful to help compensate during longer range engagements.

If you're finding 5 shots per mag isn't enough however, feel free to swap that ammo type out instead for a 10 Round Mag – just bear in mind the reductions to movement, ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, and reload quickness.

Warzone 2.0 SP-R 205 best class build, perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 SP-R 205 secondary, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Weapon Specialist Secondary: M4

M4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade / Tear Gas

Smoke Grenade / Tear Gas Lethal: Claymore / Thermite

For the Perk Package to accompany the SPR-208, we're going with Weapon Specialist.

Since the SPR-208 is a Marksman Rifle, it's not entirely leaning into the role of a Sniper Rifle, so we're spinning that as an advantage to make this class balanced on either side of the medium-to-long-range spectrum.

As such, Overkill – that lets you take a second primary weapon – will help create some even ground, allowing you to play part of the role of a sniper, whilst also having a solid backup weapon should the situation go awry at close-quarters.

Strong Arm is your second perk, admittedly not one that's going to elevate this class to another level, but the extra throwing distance for equipment and shown trajectory is a nice bonus.

As for the third perk however, since we're thinking about the SPR-208 in this loadout as somewhat of a scout-based class, Spotter allows you to see enemy equipment through walls, highlighting them for teammates when ADS-ing, and being able to hack equipment such as Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4 and Trophy Systems, turning them against your enemies, bringing in a little bit of support for the build.

For the final perk, Survivor is what this perk package brings, allowing you to not only be revived quicker by allies, but also ping any enemy that take you down, giving your teammates an immediate alert to where your attackers are on the offensive from.

Since these perks do learn somewhat into more of a support role, unless Overkill is what you want – it's the only perk package it's available within for Warzone 2.0 – you could instead opt for the Warden or Recon perk packages which might suit solo and stealth playstyles a little more.

For example, with Warden, you're getting more speed with the double-duration sprint provided by Double Time and faster reload, equipment usage and weapon swaps provided by Fast Hands – whereas Recon on the other hand lets you lean into more of a stealth/sniper fantasy thanks to reduced flinch and better accuracy with Focus and the ability to reveal which direction an enemy is facing with UAV and rader pings thanks to Birdseye.

With limited customisation when it comes to perks in Warzone, whilst it may prove better for overall game balance, it does mean you might want to play around with different perk packages to see what works for you – same goes for your chosen attachment selections.

Moving onto the secondary for this class, since we have access to Overkill, we have the choice of any primary weapon to take as a backup to the SP-R – and what better weapon to pick than the M4, one of, if not the strongest assault rifle in the game right now for its high, yet controlled fire rate, great attachment selection and just general all-round effectiveness.

Since we've given a few options perk wise when it comes to whether you're playing this class as a solo or support based player in a team, we'll provide some options following that structure for your Lethal and Tactical grenades.

If you're leaning into more of a support role, Tear Gas for your Tactical and Thermite for your Lethal are good shouts, letting you ambush and pin down enemies with area-of-effect equipment.

If instead you're playing alone and want to stick to the shadows a bit more, picking either a Smoke Grenade or Heartbeat Sensor for your Tactical, and Claymore – or Proximity Mine if you've not yet unlocked the Claymore – for your Lethal is the way to go, providing you some backup in those more close-quarter and tense engagements during the later half of matches.

Since this build spans a few options, feel free to pick and choose what works best for you and customise the more you play – something you'll likely do naturally due to how weapons and attachments are unlocked.

Speaking of – if you're unsure on the weapon and attachment unlock systems, we have guides on both – applicable to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – and if you're looking for the best way to build the M4 included within the above class, look no further than our Warzone 2.0 loadout guide. And if you're on the lookout for more guns to try inside of Warzone 2.0, be sure to give our Modern Warfare 2 best guns guide a once over.