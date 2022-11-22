Warzone 2.0 Lachmann Sub loadout, best class build and how to unlock the 'MP5'

The Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2.0 - described as the MP5 by the community - is an all-time favorite SMG for many players who look for a run-and-gun play style.

In Warzone 2.0, whilst the map is large and will have a lot of long-distance combat encounters, many of the points of interest and various more built-up areas will reward you for running-and-gunning with the MP5.

Among the game’s arsenal, the MP5 is one of the best guns in Warzone 2.0 to use in this way.

In order to get the most out of the Lachmann Sub, we prepared this explainer with the best MP5 loadout, describing not only the best perk package and equipment to use with it, but also how to unlock the Lachmann Sub.

How to unlock the 'MP5' Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2.0

To unlock the Lachmann Sub, you have to use and level the Lachmann-556 to weapon level 12. However, this is more involved than it sounds.

Before getting your hands on the Lachmann-556 assault rifle, you'll need to reach player level 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762 battle rifle. After that, you'll need to then use the 762 until it reaches weapon level 13 – in doing so, that will then unlock the Lachmann-556 assault rifle, which can then be used to unlock the Lachmann Sub.

This is a long path to unlock, but most definitely worth it as the Lachmann Sub / 'MP5' is very strong.

Warzone 2.0 Lachmann Sub best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 Lachmann Sub loadout and attachments:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM (Unlocks at Lachmann Sub Lv. 7)

L38 Falcon 226MM (Unlocks at Lachmann Sub Lv. 7) Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 (Unlocks at Lachmann Sub Lv. 9)

Lockgrip Precision-40 (Unlocks at Lachmann Sub Lv. 9) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 11)

Lachmann TCG-10 (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 11) Optic: SZ Mini (Unlocks at P890 Lv. 4)

SZ Mini (Unlocks at P890 Lv. 4) Stock: LM Stockless Mod (Unlocks at Lachmann Sub Lv. 15)

These attachments listed above will improve your performance in terms of being able to sweep through the map and eliminate enemies quickly.

The L38 Falcon 226MM barrel is a good pick thanks to its movement and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed increases.

To compensate for the weapon’s recoil effect, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is a solid option since it raises the gun’s accuracy stat, providing additional bonuses to hip fire accuracy, recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness.

By using the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip, you will gain more recoil control, whilst the SZ Mini optic will give you a more precise viewing of enemies via its clear red dot sight.

Finally, because our goal with the 'MP5' is to have a fast-paced approach as you swiftly move through Al Mazrah, the LM Stockless Mod works perfectly thanks to its bonuses to ADS, sprint-to-fire and movement speed, with an additional buff to hip recoil control.

Warzone 2.0 Lachmann Sub best class build, perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 Lachmann Sub secondary, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Warden (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Warden (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

P890 (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Tactical: Stun Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 15)

Stun Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 15) Lethal: Frag Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

For this setup, when it comes to perks, we're taking the Warden perk package containing the following perks: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands and Overclock.

Double Time is a good pick for this playstyle since it'll increase your Tactical Sprint duration and crouch movement, while Fast Hands will provide speed bonuses to your reload, equipment usage and weapon swap.

Strong Arm is probably the weakest perk in this package, but it's a nice bonus to have farther equipment throws, as well as a trajectory for more accuracy as to where said equipment will land.

For the fourth perk here, Overlock is what you're getting, granting a recharge function to collected Field Upgrades, allowing you to store an additional charge, with their overall charge rate being decreased by 20-percent – this means that once you find it, you'll be able to use your favourite Field Upgrade more often during Warzone 2.0 matches.

When it comes to your secondary weapon, the choice is ultimately up to you, but we're going with the P890 – unlocked early on and simple to use, switching to this pistol is faster than reloading – just as the great Captain Price once said.

When it comes to your equipment, you can't go wrong with the Stun and Frag grenades, two important tools that are good for offence and defence when the moment calls for it.

Looking for other suggestions? Our Warzone 2.0 best guns page can help you decide what to use next.