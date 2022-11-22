Warzone 2.0 FSS Hurricane loadout, best class build and how to unlock FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane is part of Warzone 2.0’s arsenal and, much like its performance up to this point, it has proven to continue its reign as a superb SMG.

This weapon brings with it a set of powerful aspects for players that want to dominate close-quarter encounters in Warzone 2.0.

Whilst it may not be your first choice depending on how you move around the map of Al Mazrah, it’s most certainly one that’ll have your back when things get up close and personal.

To give you the upper hand and dominate those tight sightlines in the new battle royale release, we’ve prepared this explainer with the best FSS Hurricane loadout, recommending a set of perks and attachments for the best build, along with how to unlock the SMG for customisation and use.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Last-Gen - Can PS4/PS4 Pro & Xbox One/X Deliver 60fps?

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2.0

To unlock the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2.0, you need to rank the FTAC Recon up to level 16.

Warzone 2.0 has a progression system that players must go to unlock certain weapons, using a new 'Platform' system – put simply, rather than levelling a player level, some weapons are unlocked by levelling other weapons – in the case of the the FSS Hurricane, it's one of the last unlockable guns in the M4 Platform.

To unlock the Hurricane, you'll need to progress through the FTAC Recon's ranks first, which in itself requires the M4 to be levelled to 13.

If you're an owner of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition however, you'll have access to every weapon in the M4 Platform, including the FSS Hurricane, along with all the available attachments earnable in the M4 Platform progression – this means you essentially skip this entire unlock process and can immediately use and customise the weapon.

Warzone 2.0 FSS Hurricane best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 FSS Hurricane loadout and attachments:

Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 14)

Demo Quicksilver Stock (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 14) Laser: 1MW Laser Box (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 12)

1MW Laser Box (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 12) Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12)

Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12) Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrell (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 10)

FSS-X7 Barrell (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 10) Underbarrel: VX Pineapple (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 14)

Equipping these attachments to your FSS Hurricane is a perfect choice for a more fast-paced approach.

The Demo Quicksilver Stock improves your capacity to walk and aim, making reacting to enemies easier.

With the 4MW Laser Box, the FSS Hurricane gains more accuracy too.

Going hand in hand with the boosted accuracy, the Phantom Grip makes your ability to Aim Down Sights (ADS) quicker, while the FSS-X7 Barrel increases bullet velocity and recoil control – having the VX Pineapple as your underbarrel attachment will also boost accuracy and recoil control too, making the Hurricane much more stable to fight in combat with.

The release of Warzone 2.0 is here! If you want to put together a strong arsenal, we explain the Warzone 2.0 best guns, plus how to forge a solid M4 loadout, Kastov 762 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, FTAC Recon loadout, VEL 46 loadout, Lachmann Sub loadout, Victus XMR loadout, SP-R 208 loadout and M16 loadout. Elsewhere, we have explainers on Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints, AQ Soldiers, contextual tap and how to unlock Operators.

Warzone 2.0 FSS Hurricane best class build, perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 FSS Hurricane secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Perk Package: Warden (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Warden (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: X12 (Unlocks at Lv. 31)

X12 (Unlocks at Lv. 31) Tactical: Flash Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Flash Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Lethal: Frag Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

For this loadout, we're going with the Warden Perk Package, consisting of Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock, all of which are contributing to a run-and-gun playstyle for the FSS Hurrcane.

Perks like Double Time – that allow you to use Tactical Sprint for longer and move quicker when crouched – and Fast Hands – allowing you to reload, use equipment and switch weapons faster – are directly boosting your moment-to-moment movement speed, keeping you ready for action as you traverse the closing circles of Al Mazrah.

While Strong Arm isn't contributing to the speed aspect as such, it'll allow you to throw equipment farther, with a shown trajectory when doing so.

As for the fourth and final perk, Overclock allows you to recharge Field Upgrades found during Warzone 2.0 matches, as well as unlocking a slot to store a second charge and decreasing all Field Upgrade charge rates by 20-percent.

Since this loadout is focused on using FSS Hurricane as much as possible, having a simple pistol such as X12 as your secondary weapon is a quick-and-easy option to finish off an enemy rather than reloading your main gun – situations like this should naturally be rarer thanks to the FSS Hurricane's larger mag size.

Keeping consistent with the rest of the loadout, picking a Flash Grenade for your Tactical is a good option to preface a room entry with a quick flashbang through the door, stunning any enemies inside.

Even though close range combat is the top priority with this class, taking a Frag Grenade as your Lethal is a solid and reliable solution to push forward toward enemies further away from you, sitting behind walls or in buildings.

Be sure to check out our other guides for Warzone 2.0 including our loadouts guides for weapons such as the best M4 build and best M16 build. Additionally, if you're looking for what else is hot in Season 1, be sure to check out our best Warzone 2.0 guns explainer.