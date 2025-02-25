Warner Bros. reportedly cancels Wonder Woman, closes Monolith and other studios

Following recent claims Warner Bros.'s Wonder Woman game was in trouble and still "years away from release", the company has reportedly now cancelled the project and shut down its developer Monolith Productions as part of a string of studio closures.

That's according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who made the claim in a post shared on BlueSky. "Warner Bros. Games is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, sources tell Bloomberg News," Schreier wrote. "Warner Bros. is also canceling the Wonder Woman game."

Schreier first suggested Wonder Woman was in trouble earlier this month, as part of a report detailing the culture of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment during the tenure of outgoing president David Haddad - a period said to have lacked a "strong, cohesive vision".

At the time, Schreier claimed Wonder Woman had "struggled to coalesce" in the years since its announcement in 2021, with the project having switched directors and been rebooted early last year. All that upheaval was reported to have cost Warner Bros. $100m, with sources telling Bloomberg its future remained "in question".

Wonder Woman's reported cancellation comes amid an extremely rocky period for Warner Bros.'s games division, with Warner Bros. Montreal's Gotham Knights, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, party brawler MultiVersus, and last year's Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions all having failed to resonate with consumers.

We've reached out to Warner Bros. for comment on these latest reports and will update the story as more comes in.