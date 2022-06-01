Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is a new card battler coming to PC and mobile in 2023

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is a free-to-play digital collectible card game due out on PC via Steam and mobile next year, with full cross-platform support.

It's in the works at Everguild, maker of the The Horus Heresy: Legions card game set during the all-encompassing Space Marine civil war that took place during the 31st millenium.

Warpforge is of course set in the 41st millenium. According to Everguild, "several" of the best-known armies from the grimdark setting are included at launch, with more set to be added alongside regular expansions.

The trailer below confirms the Space Marines, the Chaos Space Marines, the Eldar, the Necrons, the Orks and the Tyranids, so expect to see that gaggle of good friends go at it when Warpforge comes out. There's a snippet (and I really do mean a snippet) of pre-alpha gameplay in there, too:

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge debut trailer.

Warpforge factions each have a single-player campaign. Competitive modes include draft and constructed.