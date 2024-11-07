Warhammer 40,000: Darktide crashes onto PlayStation 5 in December

Two years after its PC launch and a little over a year since its arrival on Xbox Series X/S, co-op-focused first-person action shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally has a PlayStation 5 release date, and is set to be available from 3rd December.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the work of developer Fatshark, the team behind the acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide series. It's described as a "spritual successor" to those earlier games, and while it has a similar focus on four-player co-op action, it trades the brutal melee combat of its predecessors for meaty gunplay.

"In the depths of the hive," Fatshark explains, "the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise."

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell liked Darktide a lot when it launched for PC back in 2022, celebrating its "stupendous atmosphere and vicious action" in his Recommended review, despite some niggling launch issues. "This great hive of action lives by its vampiric atmosphere," he wrote, "its booming, eviscerating, and just apocalyptically scaled take on grimdark violence. That, and by the grace of the Emperor's mercy."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will cost £32.99 via the PlayStation Store when it launches on 3rd December, and there's 10 percent off for PlayStation Plus subscribers, bringing the price down to £29.69. Additionally, anyone that pre-orders can start playing six days early.