Warframe charts a love across the Void in new Citrine's Last Wish update

Valentine's Day has been and gone but Warframe is still in a romantic mood, charting a love affair across the Void in its new Citrine's Last Wish update, out today on all platforms.

Among the various additions introduced in Citrine's Last Wish are new Mirror Defence missions, described as "classic defence missions with a twist". This latest challenge type, found at the new Tyana Pass node, sees Tenno battling an onslaught of tough enemies determined to harness the power of two crystal-encased lovers, lost to time and space, for themselves.

"In response to the connection between Belric and Rania," explains developer Digital Extremes, "The Void has bored a hole in space to connect their preserved bodies for eternity." As such, players will need to fend off Grineer and Corpus as they defend Rania's crystal on Mars and Belric's crystal on Venus in order to reunite the pair.

Watch on YouTube Warframe - Citrine's Last Wish Launch Trailer.

Potential rewards for completing Mirror Defence missions include new resources, the Belric & Rania Fragments, new weapon blueprints for the Steflos and Corufell, plus blueprints for new Warframe Citrine, whose crystalline skills are largely based around healing.

Citrine's passive ability, for instance, is Geoluminesence, which surrounds her with a health-increasing aura whenever she picks up a Health Orb. That's joined by Fractured Blast - an attack that inflicts Bleed on enemies and increases their chance of dropping Health and Energy Orbs - plus Preserving Shell, a slowly decaying shield that protects Citrine and her allies, and which can be bolstered through assists and kills.

Citrine can also unleash Crystallise, which fires out damage-boosting fractal growths capable of paralysing enemies, and her final ability, Prismatic Gem. This releases a beam that targets enemies taking damage from allies. A succesful strike can inflict Heat, Cold, Toxin, and Electricity status effects, and nearby allies get an increase in Status Chance and Status Duration.

All this - plus a selection of new premium cosmetics - launches today in Warframe's Citrine's Last Wish update on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.