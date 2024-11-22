Virtua Fighter is making its 3D PC debut this winter, including rollback netcode

Sega's iconic fighting series is making its 3D PC debut on Steam this winter with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O, 18 years after its original release.

It's a remaster of the fifth entry in the series, but with all the modern requirements: 4K graphics, high-res textures, and rollback netcode support to optimise online play.

It will also include new online modes to compete with up to 16 other players, including Tournaments and League. You can check out the game's intro in the trailer below.

Virtua Fighter 5 was first released in 2006 in the arcades and was followed by PS3 and Xbox 360 ports in 2007. A number of revisions were made over the years since, culminating in Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PS4 in 2021. It's this version that is being ported to PC, with the new moniker R.E.V.O.

Technically it's not the first time it's been playable on PC, though, as Virtua Fighter 5 features as a minigame in Yakuza 6, which is available on PC. Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D Mega Drive fighter, is also already on Steam.

Still, this is excellent news for fans of Sega's somewhat dormant series. In an interview earlier this month, Sega confirmed a new Virtua Fighter game was in development. It's unclear, though, if this was referencing this PC port or a new game entirely - presumably Virtua Fighter 6.

Both Capcom and Bandai Namco have seen great success with Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 respectively, so perhaps Sega is hoping its own Virtua Fighter can make a triumphant return.

Sega is also looking to revive classic series like Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Jet Set Radio.