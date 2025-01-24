Video Game History Foundation's long-awaited digital library will be available next week

Back in 2023, the Video Game History Foundation announced it was curating a digital library, which would allow users to access its vast collection of magazines, art books and more from the comfort of their homes. And while it didn't pop a date on when it would be available to the public at that time, it now has.

Writing on social media, the Video Game History Foundation revealed its digital library will be launching next week, on 30th January.

"Good things come to those who wait," the team wrote, promising it would share further details on what to expect closer to the time.

When the digital library was first announced a year and a bit ago, library director Phil Salvador said one of the questions the team at the Video Game History Foundation was asked was how people "can access our collections of rare video game history research materials", but without having to make a trip in person.

This digital library - which in 2023 had already been in the works for two years - was the solution. You can check out a little video about the library above.

The Video Game History Foundation was initially set up back in 2017, by game preservationist and historian Frank Cifaldi. Writing on BlueSky, Cifaldi shared a more recent teaser for the team's "work-in-progress" digital library, adding it will be "such a great resource" for users.

"I just asked it to show me every video game magazine in our collection in chronological order that says Metroidvania," Cifaldi posted.

Elsewhere in video game history and preservation news, earlier this month GOG announced it had joined the European Federation of Game Archives, Museums and Preservation Projects.

It had previously announced its Preservation Program to maintain the compatibility of games with modern and future systems. So far, over 100 games are part of the initiative, receiving a Good Old Game badge.