Vampire Survivors' free Darkasso update is here, complete with new skins, achievements, and Arcanas

Vampire Survivors' free Darkasso update is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and mobile devices.

"It's been a while since we added a new major feature, so we tried not to spoil the contents of this patch immediately," Poncle teased in the patch notes. "Hope it worked to keep the contents a bit of a surprise."

New additions include nine new extra achievements, a new challenge stage and relic, two new "special character skins", and five new Arcanas to spice up your experience.

"Just like the original 22 Arcanas, the new ones introduced in this patch are to be considered experimental and subject to change," the team explained.

"Please post your feedback and comments on the effects of the new 5 cards so that we can keep improving them over time and also influence the design of the future ones."

There's also a breakdown of the new Arcana cards and skins, but Poncle popped all of that stuff behind spoiler tags, so I won't be sharing it here, either. However, I can tell you that the skins are special because as well as changing how things look, they also revise your stats and weapons…

"These two unlocks require quite a bit of effort, so if that's not your thing, please remember that the Secrets-Cast Spell menu (and some googling) are there to help you," Poncle said.

Don't forget that Vampire Survivors is finally launching for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 29th August.

Vampire Survivors' PlayStation release will include all free content released so far - adding up to over 40 playable characters and 80 weapons – and all four of its paid DLCs (Legacy of Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari, Emergency Meetings, and Operation Guns) will be available for purchase on PS5 and PS4 at launch.